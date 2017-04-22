POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who, they said, robbed a bank in Pompano Beach, Saturday morning.

The FBI released surveillance images of the subject inside the SunTrust branch along East Atlantic Boulevard and North Fourth Avenue.

Agents said the subject entered the bank, just after 9 a.m., and demanded money from an employee before fleeing on foot. She may have later taken a bus to escape the area.

There were customers at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt.

If you recognize this woman and have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

