FBI to host diversity recruitment event in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI’s Miami Field Office will host an event in Fort Lauderdale as part of the organization’s efforts to diversify recruits.

The Diversity Agent Recruitment Program will take place Feb. 5, and the bureau said the initiative is aimed at “reaching applicants with a variety of backgrounds in order to diversify the FBI.”

In order to attend the invitation-only event, candidates must apply online at http://www.FBIJobs.gov.

Current FBI Special Agents will also be in attendance to discuss their training and experiences in the field.

FBI representatives at the event will include agents from Evidence Response, Underwater Search and Evidence Recovery, Crisis Negotiation and more.

