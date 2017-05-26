FBI takes over case of wife who went missing at sea

(WSVN) - The feds are searching for answers after a South Florida woman vanished at sea.

Forty-one-year-old Isabella Hellman of Delray Beach was lost at sea in early May. She and her husband were on a catamaran when it sank off the Bahamas.

Hellman’s husband was rescued after he was spotted floating in a lifeboat.

The FBI got involved after the Coast Guard couldn’t locate Hellman and suspended the search.

