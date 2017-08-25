FBI searching for woman who robbed Davie bank

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Davie bank.

The FBI released pictures of the female thief who entered the bank, hid her face with a note and demanded money from an employee, Friday.

The robbery happened at the BrightStar Credit Union near Davie Road and State Road 84.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

