FBI searching for TD Bank bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a robber who targeted a Fort Lauderdale bank.

Surveillance cameras captured the robber inside a TD Bank, located near Southeast Fourth Street and Las Olas, Monday afternoon.

According to FBI agents, the robber walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee before fleeing the scene.

If you recognize this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

