TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal authorities are on the hunt for a bank bandit in Tamarac.

According to the FBI, a man in a black Miami Heat baseball cap and sunglasses walked into a BB&T Bank branch at 82nd Street and North University Drive, Friday, just before 9:45 p.m.

Officials said the robber filled out a slip, handed a note to a teller demanding money and then walked out with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

If you recognize the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.