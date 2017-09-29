FBI searching for SW Miami-Dade bank robber

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI wants the community to be on the lookout for a robber who, they said, targeted a Southwest Miami-Dade bank, Friday morning.

The man was caught on surveillance camera demanding money from a Wells Fargo bank teller. Officials said he took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Investigators said the robbery took place at the branch near 108th Avenue and Sunset Drive.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

