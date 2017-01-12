FBI searching for Sunrise bank robber

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Sunrise, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the subject entered the Wells Fargo at 2300 North University Drive, just before 4:45 p.m.

Officials said the robber, captured on surveillance stills wearing a ball cap and a hoodie, demanded money from an employee and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

