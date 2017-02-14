FBI searching for Sunrise bank bandit caught on surveillance images

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a bank robber who got away with some cash at a bank located in Sunrise.

The FBI released surveillance pictures that were captured inside the Chase bank, near North University Drive and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to officials, the crook walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee before taking off, Monday.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

