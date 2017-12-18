FBI searching for potential serial bank robber

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man suspected of robbing several banks in South Florida.

Cameras captured the man walking into a TD Bank, located near Northwest 186th Street and 87th Avenue in Miami Lakes, wearing a hat and sunglasses, and demanding money from a teller.

Detectives believe the subject is behind three other bank robberies in Palm Beach, which took place in November.

If you have any information on this subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.