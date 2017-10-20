FBI searching for Miami bank robber

The FBI is searching for a crook who got away with cash after robbing a bank in Miami.

Authorities said the man entered the One United Bank just before 3 p.m. Thursday, and demanded money from an employee.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery took place along 79th Street and 33rd Avenue.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

