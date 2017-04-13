FBI searching for man who produced child pornography

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man accused of producing child pornography.

Law enforcement officials said Corey Perry was last seen in Fort Lauderdale in March.

He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has a birthmark on his left shoulder.

If you see him, call the FBI at 754-703-2000. There’s a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.