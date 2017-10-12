FBI searches for possible serial bank robber in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a a woman who stole money from a Miami Lakes bank.

According to officials, the woman entered a Wells Fargo Bank, located on Northwest 156th Street and 67th Avenue, Thursday.

She reportedly demanded cash from an employee and then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police believe the same person robbed another Wells Fargo branch in Plantation earlier on Thursday.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

