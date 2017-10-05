FBI searches for Margate bank robber

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Margate.

Surveillance cameras captured the man inside a Wells Fargo, located off State Road Seven, near Hollywood Boulevard, Wednesday.

According to authorities, the man, dressed in a construction vest and hat walked in and demanded cash from the clerk before taking off.

It is unknown how much money was stolen.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

