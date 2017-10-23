FBI search for Tamarac BB&T robber

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI has released surveillance pictures of a man they said robbed a bank in Tamarac.

Officials are looking for the man in the images who entered a BB&T bank and demanded money from an employee.

Shortly after, he fled the scene near Northwest 82nd Street and University Drive, Monday.

According to the FBI, the subject was wearing a green shirt, sunglasses and carrying a shoulder bag.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

