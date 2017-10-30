FBI search for Sunrise bank robber

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a man they said robbed a Sunrise bank.

According to the FBI, the man robbed a Bank of America Monday.

The thief entered the bank branch near Oakland Park Boulevard and Pine Island Road wearing a dark green sweater and hat.

He then demanded money from an employee.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

