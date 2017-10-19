FBI search for OneUnited Bank robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a crook who targeted a Miami bank, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the subject demanded money from an employee at a OneUnited Bank, located along Northwest 79th Street and 33rd Avenue.

If you know who this person is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.