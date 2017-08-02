FBI releases surveillance images of SWMD bank robber

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI agents are currently working to track down the person responsible for the armed robbery of a Southwest Miami-Dade bank where the subject fired his weapon.

The FBI released images Wednesday from the July 6 robbery at TD bank, located at Southwest 40th Street and 74th Avenue.

According to police, the robber stormed in with a gun and fired it several times before demanding money from an employee.

Officials then said the robber took off in a stolen bakery truck, which was later found abandoned nearby.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

