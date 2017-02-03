FBI releases surveillance images from SW Miami-Dade bank robbery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the face of the man who, authorities said, robbed a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The FBI released the images from the robbery, which took place Thursday at a Suntrust, located along Southwest 88th Street and 167th Avenue.

The thief was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.