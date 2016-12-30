FBI releases pictures of SW Miami-Dade bank robber

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance pictures of a thief who robbed a Citi Bank in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

According to police, the thief walked into a City Bank, located along Kendall Drive and Lindgren Road, wearing a red shirt and a white hat.

He then demanded money from an employee.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

