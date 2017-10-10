FBI releases photos of Wells Fargo bank robber

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - FBI agents continue their search for a Wilton Manors bank robber.

Photos were released by the FBI, Tuesday, following Monday’s bank robbery at a Wells Fargo along Northeast 26th Street and Wilton Drive.

The unidentified man demanded money from the teller, officials said, before leaving with cash in his hands. Nobody was injured as a result of the robbery.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

