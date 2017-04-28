FBI releases photos of Fort Lauderdale bank robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale.

The FBI released photos of the incident that happened at a BB&T bank, around noon Thursday.

According to officials, the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

The amount taken has not been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

