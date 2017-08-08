WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a bank robbery at a West Miami-Dade bank, Tuesday.

According to the FBI, the subject entered a Bank of America, located at 7760 W. Flagler Ave, at around 10:33 a.m.

The subject demanded money before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

