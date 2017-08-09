FBI on the lookout for SW Miami-Dade bank robber

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI released surveillance pictures of a man who, they said, robbed a Bank United in Miami.

They said he walked in at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, and demanded money from an employee.

The thief took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the branch along the 2000 block of Coral Way and Southwest 22nd Avenue.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or the FBI at 754-703-2000.

