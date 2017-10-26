FBI: No link between ISIS, Dolphin Mall attempted bomber

The FBI has announced they have have found nothing linking ISIS to a man who had planned to bomb Dolphin mall.

Officials said 53-year old Vicente Solano came up with the idea to bomb a busy food court “on his own.”

Solano is accused of concocting a plan to blow up the Dolphin Mall, on Oct. 20.

Undercover agents who sold Solano a “fake bomb” arrested him outside the mall with the device.

