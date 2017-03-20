FBI looking for man behind Lauderhill bank robbery

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI released surveillance photos of a man who, they said, robbed a Lauderhill bank, Monday morning.

The man walked into the Wells Fargo along West Oakland Park Boulevard, near Inverray Boulevard, and demanded money from employees, according to police. He then fled with the money.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

