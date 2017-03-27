FBI: Lighthouse Point bank robber claimed having explosives

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in catching a man who, they said, made explosive threats while robbing a bank in Lighthouse Point, Monday morning.

The FBI released surveillance pictures of the subject who, they said, targeted the Bank of America along along U.S. 1 and Northeast 28th Court.

Investigators said the crook walked in and told people inside the bank he had explosives while demanding money from an employee. He took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

A bomb squad responded to the scene shortly after but did not find any explosives inside the bank.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

