FBI continues search for SWMD bank robber

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is looking for a man who remains at large after robbing a Southwest Miami-Dade bank.

According to officials, the robbery took place at a City National Bank Branch, near Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue, Monday afternoon. The man was caught on camera in a bucket hat and long-sleeved shirt underneath a vest.

There were no injuries, but FBI officials believe the subject may be involved in another robbery that occurred earlier in August at a Bank United Branch on Coral Way.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

