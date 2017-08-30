FBI begins search for Miramar bank robber

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for an armed robber who struck a Miramar bank.

According to police, the man was caught on camera entering a PNC Bank, Tuesday, along Miramar Parkway and Southwest 145th Avenue. The man allegedly held the teller at knifepoint while hiding his face with a hat and sunglasses.

Police added that they believe the robber has hit multiple banks in Miami-Dade County.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, you’re urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.