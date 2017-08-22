FBI arrests suspected repeat bank robber

The FBI has arrested a man suspected of robbing two Pompano Beach banks just days apart.

Authorities took 50-year-old Collis Warren Jr. into custody, Monday.

Warren Jr. is accused of robbing a Bank of America, located near East Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue, on Aug. 11, and a Bank United, located near East Atlantic Boulevard and South Federal Highway, Aug. 16.

Warren Jr. is currently facing federal charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.