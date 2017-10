MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI has arrested a man accused of robbing a Miami TD Bank.

Officials captured 37-year-old Eduardo Bermudez, Friday.

Bermudez is accused of robbing a TD Bank near Northwest 57th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Bermudez now faces federal charges.

