FAU researchers capture video of extremely rare monkey

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Researchers from Florida Atlantic University became first to capture rare footage of a extremely rare and endangered monkey.

Scientists captured the video of the endangered dryas monkey through the use of remote sensing cameras.

Officials said the rare monkey was discovered in 1932 and is believed to be dangerously close to extinction.

FAU hopes the video will provide vital information about the primate.

