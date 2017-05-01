SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men are charged in the death of a Florida teen whose body was found pinned under a minivan.

Local news outlets report 22-year-old Nelson Strohaker and his 41-year-old father Robert Strohaker were arrested late Saturday during a traffic stop.

Arrest warrants show 16-year-oll Christopher Johnson and Nelson Strohaker were acquaintances who agreed to meet April 15 for a drug transaction.

Deputies say Nelson Strohaker ran over Johnson with a blue minivan, then fled on foot. Johnson was found under the van and taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Nelson Strohaker is charged with third-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash. His father is charged as an accessors and various drug offenses. Lawyers were not listed on jail records.

