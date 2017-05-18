Father shot and killed in Hallandale Beach while driving with kids

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot in his car, Wednesday night.

Family members said 38-year-old Ollie Mingo was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot on the 800 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

“He was a family man,” said Mingo’s niece, Mercedes Dericho. “He was with his kids because he wanted to take them to the recreation center. He made a wrong turn, and this is what happened to him.”

According to his family, Mingo was driving through the neighborhood with his two teenage kids when shots rang out. He was shot and crashed into a power pole.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene. The children were not injured.

Mingo’s family has been left devastated and asking for answers.

“If you live in this neighborhood, please, stand up, say something,” said Mingo’s sister, Vonetta Demeritte, “because if this is my brother, tomorrow is gonna be your sister, your child, your cousin, your grandma.”

If you have any information on this murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $16,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.