Father of truck driver killed on Palmetto Expressway speaks out

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is looking for answers days after his son was killed in an apparent road rage incident in West Miami-Dade.

Ron Giles spoke to 7News, Monday, days after his son Jason was shot and killed on the Palmetto Expressway, Friday.

“None of this makes sense at this point,” said Giles. “If my son was in the wrong, and he did something wrong, I can live with that, but I need to know. I need to know.”

Miami-Dade Police said the 31-year-old truck driver and a man driving a Nissan got into an argument at the Northwest 25th Street exit ramp, around 9 a.m., Friday.

“One produced a knife. That’s when another one produced a firearm. Shots were fired,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Alvaro Zabaleta.

Giles had the knife, according to police, and was shot and killed on the expressway.

Though police said the other driver, 33-year-old Felix Valdes Jr., stayed on scene, authorities have not been able to find the gun.

The victim’s father said he needs to know what happened as his family prepares to lay Jason to rest.

“Why he had to pay with his life?” said Giles, crying. “For a traffic thing, for road rage.”

Valdes Jr. has not been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.