Father killed in Northwest Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a shooter is on after a father was killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Jorge Leon was gunned down near Northwest 93rd Street and 4th Avenue on Oct. 22.

He left behind two children and a pregnant fiancé.

“He was a good guy, a good family man. It hurts me a lot because he had kids, and he loved them a lot. And for this to happen, it hurts a lot,” said neighbor Eric Codio.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

