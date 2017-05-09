Father and son graduate together from Broward College

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father and son walked across the stage together when they both graduated from Broward College.

Thousands of graduates, along with their friends and family, packed into the BB&T Center, Tuesday morning. Among them, so many stories of triumph, perseverance and making family history. The day is a family affair for father and son, Francis and Samson Fagunleka.

Their story in the states goes back six years when they came to South Florida from Nigeria.

“I don’t want my children to be in the streets,” said Francis. “I want them to emulate successful people, and the only way for you to get there is through education.”

He even waited three years for his son to graduate from high school so the two could enroll together.

“I felt a little scared at first because it was like, OK, we’re going to take the same class, same professor. Everybody is going to be pointing fingers, but still, you gotta move on. It doesn’t matter what anybody says,” Samson said.

“I don’t count it as an embarrassment. I know there are a lot of sidetalks I don’t listen to it,” Francis said.

Francis’ daughter is also a student at Broward College, and another source of motivation for Samson — being next to his dad.

“He’s tutoring me. He does everything, motivates and supports me most of my life, which I’m grateful for,” Samson said.

As they both graduate with their associate of arts, in the stands sat Francis’ parents, just off from a flight from Nigeria. It was their first time on an airplane, but this day was not to be missed.

With their support system firmly in place, they have even more reason to celebrate, but this is just one step. Francis and Samson are ready to continue this journey side by side.

Both father and son are headed to Nova Southeastern University and will one day take their education into the world of medicine. They are just a summer away from getting back in the classroom.

