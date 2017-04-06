Fatal rollover crash shuts down US 27

(WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle rollover crash along U.S. 27.

It happened sometime before 8 a.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp, laying next to a mangled blue minivan.

U.S. 27 has been shut down southbound, two miles south of Interstate 75 as a result.

Police are directing traffic back onto the northbound lanes of U.S. 27. I-75 south can be used as an alternate.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, officials said there may have been poor visibility in the area due to a nearby brush fire.

