Lauderhill crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fatal accident near Lauderhill Mall.

According to officials, one person died and four were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Florida State Road 7 North and South is currently shut down between 16th Street and 12th Street.

Witnesses said some cars were racing down the street when they lost control, and one of them slammed into a bus bench where a woman was waiting. According to witnesses, that woman was killed.

