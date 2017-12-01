Fatal crash involving car, cement truck kills 1

A fatal crash involving a vehicle and cement truck, Friday morning, killed one person in Hialeah.

7Skyforce was over the scene, along State Road 836 eastbound after 37th Avenue, where the car was seen facing the front of the cement truck, crushed underneath it with a yellow tarp.

Authorities said one of the drivers has died.

As the investigation continues, traffic has been shut down along the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road and Red Road. Hialeah Police remain on the scene.

