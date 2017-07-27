Fatal crash closes 4 lanes on I-75 southbound, north of Turnpike

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 75, just north of the Florida Turnpike, has closed off part of the highway.

At least one person was declared dead on the scene.

An adult male victim is being transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

According to Florida 511, emergency vehicles are blocking the four right lanes of I-75 southbound just north of the Florida Turnpike.

New: Emergency vehicles in Miami-Dade on I-75 south at Exit 5 Florida's Turnpike South/Key West, 4 right lanes…https://t.co/BLcBie5cUa — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) July 27, 2017

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.