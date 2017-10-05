MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fat Joe partnered up with Tidal to send more than 200,000 pounds of much-needed supplies to Puerto Rico.

The “All the Way Up” rapper is in Miami this week loading several Tidal-sponsored planes to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

“And I’m just so proud of the whole Latino community coming together as one — having our voices heard,” Fat Joe said. “Even if people disagree with what the government is doing, we took matters into our own hands.”

Fat Joe, Jay-Z and other artists are performing at the Tidal X concert on Oct. 17 in Brooklyn to benefit those affected by the latest string of natural disaster events with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to the victims.

