‘Fast & Furious’ ride coming to Universal Orlando next spring

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Studios is getting ready to supercharge their list of attractions, bringing the popular “Fast & Furious” film franchise to life as a ride at the Orlando theme park.

The company is giving fans a “look under the hood” at the upcoming ride, which is scheduled to hit the gas pedal in spring 2018.

The ride is set to be much like the popular films, involving high-speed antics with the franchise’s stars, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris. Universal says the attraction will get guests “immersed” in the story.

Besides the ride itself, the all-new building will have multiple cars from the films, along with familiar scenes like the high-tech War Room.

Universal says Fast & Furious – Supercharged is the next attraction for the theme park that will feature a “virtual line”, where guests can select their ride time and check out other parts of the park while they wait.

