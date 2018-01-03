Farmers prepare fields for cold weather

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Farmers in South Florida have begun to prepare their produce fields for a powerful incoming cold front.

Several local farmers spent the morning drenching acres of fields with water, Wednesday.

According to farmers at Alger Farms, the water mixes with ground water and will bring warmth to the surface, hopefully salvaging the crop.

Even though South Florida is not expected to dip into freezing temperatures, farmers said they will keep an eye on the thermometer for the next couple of days.

“Very, very, very, very closely,” said John Alger of Alger Farms. “We have a lot of money in the ground, and an hour at under 32 degrees could be financially damaging.”

