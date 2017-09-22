Farm Share, Miami Police host food distribution drive

MIAMI (WSVN) - After Hurricane Irma forced many to throw out food due to a lack of power, Farm Share and Miami Police are hoping to give people something to help put food back on the table.

Families in need lined up down the block at Roberto Clemente Park in Miami for a Friday morning food distribution.

Among those in line were Robie Gause. He said it has been hard since Hurricane Irma.

“It’s always bad when a hurricane passes through. It’s always bad, but — clean out the refrigerator and thanks to these folks, we’re going to have some food in the house,” Gause said.

It’s Robie’s first time here, but the event has been going on for years. It’s a partnership between Farm Share and the Miami PD. Organizers stressed the importance of being here for people who rely on them.

“It’s devastating when we had the storm come through,” said Sandy Koontz of Farm Share. “A lot of people without power so a lot of the stuff in the fridge goes out, so if anything, the supply of food is definitely well needed.”

“We go to different areas, not just this part, and I really see a need,” said Barbara Sweet of Miami Police. “Not just because of the hurricane, but it’s a lot of families that really need help.”

All of the food was donated by the USDA, FEMA, Publix and other organizations. It was then bagged up and handed out by volunteers.

There may be some challenges for organizers in picking up where they left off before the hurricane, but it’s not enough to bring this to a halt.

“It’s not going to stop us. We’re going to make sure 500 families get served well today,” said Sweet.

Farm Share will host another food distribution on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Liberty City.

