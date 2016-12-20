Fans wait for hours to pick up classic gaming system

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fifty people waited in line outside the Aventura Best Buy, Tuesday, to pick up a new version of a classic gaming system.

“I waited 10 hours for this,” Sandra Schoenlank said.

Schoenlank and several others waited in line for several hours to buy the Nintendo NES Classic Edition. The Best Buy recently received a shipment of the system, one of the hottest toys of the season.

The system, Schoenlank said, is the only thing her dad wanted for Christmas.

“I had to get it. I had to get it,” she said.

“Can’t beat it. Sixty bucks, thirty games, makes a good Christmas gift,” Miguel Mendosa said.

Many customers were looking forward to playing a game from their childhood.

“I had it as a kid,” said one customer.

“Childhood memories,” said another customer.

“I’m excited, man,” said one man. “I haven’t played this in years.”

Fifty patient customers went home with the system.

“The wait, the hunt is over,” said one man.

No one was happier than Schoenlank.

“This is for my dad,” she said, crying. “Happy holidays!”

The next shipment of systems to the Aventura Best Buy isn’t expected to arrive until January.

