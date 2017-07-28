Fans prepare for El Clasico match to be held at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans are set and pumped for the upcoming El Clasico match, which will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

7News cameras captured fans attending the Casa Clasico celebrations at Bayfront Park, Friday.

They braved the sun and came out clad in team jerseys to show their support.

FC Barcelona player Lionel Messi was even on hand for the event.

Kids were able to enjoy the fun with a special youth soccer game.

Just the day before, fans were out at Barry University to witness the Barcelona team’s practice.

All the festivities are in anticipation of Saturday’s game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“I just saw them over there, like 30 minutes ago, I just saw them, and it was so crowded and really awesome,” said fan Matis Quinteros.

“It was exciting to see one of the best players in the world: Messi,” said Facundo Canossa. “He’s like my idol.”

While Messi will be attending the event, it is unknown if Cristiano Ronaldo, the superstar for Real Madrid will be in attendance.

For more information on the El Clasico Miami events, click here.

