FAMU band member appeals conviction to Florida Supreme Court

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida A&M University band member convicted in the death of a fellow band member is appealing his case to the Florida Supreme Court.

Dante Martin on Monday filed an appeal to have his case heard by Florida’s top court. The Florida Fifth District Court of Appeal rejected the appeal for his 2014 conviction last November.

Martin is serving a sentence of more than six years for manslaughter and hazing in the death of Robert Champion, who collapsed after being beaten by members of FAMU’s famed Marching 100 band in 2011. The brutal ritual known as “crossing Bus C” involved being hit with fists and instruments down the aisle of the band’s bus, which was parked outside an Orlando hotel after a football game.

