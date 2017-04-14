Family’s stolen van found at local towing company

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have recovered a stolen van just days after 7News covered the exclusive story.

Police recovered the stolen work van of Corey McNear at Molina’s Towing, Friday, near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 20th Street.

McNear, relieved to have his van back, was able to drive it home right after, even though it had some damage.

He will conduct an inventory to see what items are missing, as there were several toolboxes inside when it was stolen.

According to police, the thief was caught on surveillance video, Tuesday, hot-wiring the van and then riding off.

The van was holding everything McNear needs for a business he had just recently started.

Now, the owners of the van have a message for the thief who took away so much in only a matter of minutes.

“It’s devastating. You know, we work hard, try to do the right thing, and then people just come and just destroy your life in a second,” said McNear’s wife, Aurianna McNear. “If you don’t want to work, that’s on you. But don’t come destroying other people’s lives.”

If you have any information on who took this family’s van, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

