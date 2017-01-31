Family: Teen shot, killed outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who, they said, was shot and killed in front of his home, Tuesday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting, near Northwest Sixth Avenue and 105th Street, just after 6:15 p.m.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera told 7News she heard gunfire. “We were in the kitchen, and we heard the bang,” she said. “We came out our front door, and we saw a couple of people running, running, as it turns out, to get the child’s mother.”

The neighbor then saw the victim on the ground surrounded by loved ones. “On the ground with the mother, holding her and praying with her,” she said. “I just said, ‘Keep him taking, keep him talking,'” she said.

Paramedics rushed the teen to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured friends and relatives breaking down in tears outside the hospital.

Family members identified the victim as Callisto Logan. He was a student at the Jan Mann Opportunity School in Miami Gardens, and they also confirmed he was gunned down in front of his home.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators shut down the street near Logan’s home as they searched for clues and placed evidence markers on the pavement.

Investigators did not specify a motive behind the shooting.

The neighbor who came to the family’s side right after the shooting had a message for his mother. “I want to let her know that we’re praying for her,” she said.

